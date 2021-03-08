Aussie actor Simon Baker has been spotted with a potential new fling! Media Mode

The Mentalist actor owns a farm just outside the famous celebrity enclave on the NSW coast, and could be moving back to Australia for good as he and Rebecca have put their Santa Monica home on the market for $8.1 million.

While little is known about Simon’s new friend, she appears to be closer in age to his daughter Stella, 27, than his ex Rebecca, 53, with whom he also shares sons Claude, 22, and Harry, 19.

Simon and Rebecca announced their divorced back in January this year after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The pair certainly made a splash in Byron Bay! Media Mode

The couple told the world they were parting ways through a joint statement given to People.

"We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives," the exes explained.

The Mentalist star had previously told the publication that he and Rebecca never marked their wedding anniversaries.

"We've never really been big on it. Anniversaries, they're an odd thing, aren't they?" Baker revealed back in 2018. "I think we put too much pressure on it.

"It's not like that with us. We're a team. Most of the time, 99 percent of the time, we're really great friends. So I don't need to mark it with great things."

Simon and his ex-wife Rebecca announced their divorce in January of this year. Getty

Simon and Rebecca first met on a blind date ahead of their stints on Australian soap E Street, a show which also launched the career of recent I’m A Celeb star Toni Pearen.

In recent years, the actor has delved into the world of directing and producing. Speaking to TV Week back in 2018, the 51-year-old explained why he enjoys working off-screen just as much as on.

“I loved the feeling of being on set, but then to be on set and be the director, it's completely engaging. I like feeling that alive.”

