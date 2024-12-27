With Christmas firmly in the rearview mirror, one of Australia’s biggest sales events is finally here!
Forgot Click Frenzy, Prime Day, or Black Friday, the Boxing Day sales are where you’ll bag the best bargains on all those wishlist items that you’ve been dreaming of adding to your cart for months.
Most major retailers keep the festive joy alive with incredible deals and markdowns on our favourite items with what they call Boxing Day sales, and Myer is no exception.
While the department store retailer holds many sale events throughout the year, there’s no doubt about it that the Boxing Day sale at Myer is their biggest of the year.
The best Myer Boxing Day sale items
Natio Lustre Gift Set
$16.07 (reduced from $22.95)
Designed for all skin types, this perfectly paired beauty gift set includes a full-size Wellness Hand Wash and Intensive Hand Cream, presented in a bamboo fiber caddy that you can reuse.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Penspray Set
$62.00 (reduced from $89.00)
This best-selling Marc Jacobs perfume gift set provides excellent value for money with a variety of the designer brands distinctive floral fragrances inside.
Clinique Skincare and Makeup Icons Set
$112.00 (reduced from $160.00)
With a value of $195, this all-in-one set brings together iconic skincare and cult-classic makeup favourites from Clinique including mascara, face soap, moisturizing lotion, makeup remover, eye cream gel, and eyeliner.
Guess Kamryn Logo Tote Bag in Brown
$119.40 (reduced from $199.00)
Experience everyday luxury for less with this Guess tote bag that will upgrade your outfit from drab to fab in no time!
With pale shiny gold hardware and the iconic Guess logo imprinted across this body, we are sure this bag will fly off shelves considering it’s currently 40 percent off.
Country Road Quilted Camera Bag in Oyster
$49.95 (reduced from $99.95)
If you’re looking for a new everyday over-the-shoulder bag, the recently upgraded Branded Camera Bag is perfect for you!
Featuring a plush quilted finish, zip-top opening, a removable branded webbing star,p, and multiple pockets, it’s every bit as functional as it is stylish with its neutral off-white finish – making it easy to pair with any outfit.
Garmin Lily 2, Cream Gold with Coconut Silicone Band Smart Watch
$349.00 (reduced from $429.00)
Offering you a daily means of keeping track of your health from everyday movement and exercise activity to your heart rate, blood pressure, hydration levels, stress, and more – it’s no wonder this budget-friendly smartwatch is so popular!
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds in Black
$199.95 (reduced from $209.95)
Whether you are simply looking to upgrade, or urgently need to purchase a new pair of wireless earbuds after misplacing your former ones, the QuietComfort Earbuds from award-winning audio brand Bose are for you.
With up to 8.5 hours of battery life, voice control, renowned noise cancellation and power, and proven sound, this product is an everyday essential for all Aussies.
American Tourister Light Max Spinner 69cm in Off-White
$189.00 (reduced from $315.00)
It’s been described as “light and spacious” by scores of reviewers, and they aren’t wrong!
Designed to give you the biggest packing space possible with an expandable mid-section and more, you’ll have no worries about lugging around this light case which weighs just 3.2kg and comes with a 10-year warranty.
Ninja Nutri-Precision Blender Mega Pack
$77.00 (reduced from $129.99)
The Ninja Nutri Precision Blender Mega Pack comes with everything you need to blend to perfection in your home kitchen.
With a Pro Extractor Blade which can easily break down tough ingredients, ice-crushing capabilities for smoothies, shakes, and frozen drinks, a pouring cup to help you take the guesswork out of measuring, and more, this is one appliance set you’ll be sure to enjoy all year around.
Tefal Delight Induction Non-Stick Twin Pack 28cm Frypan/28cm Wok in Red
$89.00 (reduced from $299.95)
Save an incredible 70% off with this non-stick twin pack from Tefal.
Whether it’s a basic sizzle, stir-fry, or a meal that requires a little more finesse, these easy-to-clean pans are must-have items in your cookware collection.
Heritage Capri Stripe Cabana
$94.94 (reduced from $109.95)
If you have found yourself at the beach looking at a sea of cabanas and wished you had one of your own, now is the perfect time to make a purchase.
With gorgeous baby blue stripes, this sun-safe cabana from Heritage is the perfect option and can easily be made up and down for your next outdoor adventure.
Full list of deals in the Myer Boxing Day sales 2024
- 50 percent off cookware
- Up to 20 percent off appliances
- Up to 40 percent off fashion
- Up to 40 percent off women’s shoes
- Up to 40 percent off women’s handbags and wallets
- Up to 40 percent off men’s casual clothing
- 30 to 40 percent off men’s footwear
- Up to 20 perfect off-select beauty
- Up to 30 percent off select beauty gift sets
- 40 percent off suitcases and travel bags
- 30 perfect off kids’ clothing and sleepwear
When does the Myer Boxing Day sale end?
The Myer Boxing Day sale commenced on December 26 and will likely end by December 31st, or while stocks last.