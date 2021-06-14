"All I can say is I’m very happy.” Getty

Earlier this month, the TV favourite had tongues wagging when she hinted she had met a new partner

by revealing she would be keeping her romances out of the public eye going forward.

“I’m taking my love life private,” she declared to TV Week magazine.

“My life has been splashed out there more than I ever wanted … All I can say is I’m very happy.”

Now, New Idea hears whispers a new romance is blossoming between Shaynna and a mystery man in Melbourne, where she’s based.

“Let’s just say Shaynna is in a really good place,” tells a close source.

“With so much change in the world, Shaynna’s taking control and really making herself and her family a priority. Her friends couldn’t be happier for her.”

Certainly, the mother of two, who shares son, Jess, and daughter, Carly, with her first husband, has had an unlucky run in the romance department.

Shaynna’s priorities are her two kids, Carly and Jess. newspix

After her first marriage crumbled, Shaynna was married to personal trainer Steve Vaughan for 18 years until the pair separated in August 2018.

Just weeks after the couple announced their break-up, Steve was spotted kissing a client, makeup artist Andi Hall.

At the time, sources revealed Shaynna’s busy workload might have played a part in the split, with the star later citing “changed paths” as the reason.

“Sometimes in life, our paths change directions, and now this is one of those times for me, with Steve

and I separating,” she said at the time.

With the past behind her, the future certainly looks bright for Shaynna who, regardless of her romantic life, has a thriving career and two kids who adore her.