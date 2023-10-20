There's no doubt that SAS Australia is one of, if not the toughest reality television show out there.

The rigorous selection process pushes its famous faces turned recruits to their limits both physically and mentally, with many voluntarily, medically, or being forced to withdraw by the instructors.

In short, it's an extremely impressive feat to make it to the end!

WATCH NOW: SAS Australia 2023 First Look. Article continues after video.