Heading to Sportsbet, viewers have placed their bets on a few key celebs to be passed by the instructors.
As it stands, former Bachelor Tim Robards, Olympic diver Matthew Mitcham, and former professional athlete Abbey Holmes hold the top three spots on the betting site.
RELATED || How much are SAS Australia contestants paid?
Currently, Tim has odds of $1.30, Matthew has odds of $1.40 and Abbey has odds of $1.45.
In a major hint that Tim indeed passed final selection, he was the only 2023 recruit to make an appearance at Channel Seven's 2023 UPFRONTS event on October 18th.
So far, in the history of SAS Australia, only seven celebrities have passed the course.
In season one, former rugby player and Bachelor star Nick Cummins (also known as "The Honeybadger"), AFLW player Sabrina Frederick, and comedian Merrick Watts all passed the selection.
The following year, former rugby league player Sam Burgess was the sole celebrity to pass.
Then in 2022, it was rugby league players Millie Boyle and Darius Boyd, and broadcaster Riana Crehan who joined the SAS hall of fame.
Only time will tell which recruits will make it to the end in 2023!