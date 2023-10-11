Lindy Klim Channel Seven

Lindy Klim

Similarly to Cassie Sainsbury, Balinese princess Lindy Klim also made the tough decision to withdraw from the SAS selection course, admitting she didn't have the physical strength to continue.

"I did think I would really struggle being completely out of my comfort zone. I hate being dirty, and I hate sand and I hate camping. I feel quite chuffed that I managed to get through two days, so yeah I feel good," Lindy said in her exit interview.

Boyd Cordner

Sadly for retired NRL star Boyd Cordner, he was forced to withdraw from the course after suffering from a painful pectoral tear that required surgery and risked permanent damage if he continued in the course.

"Shattered my time got cut short on the course but what an awesome experience," Boyd shared to his Instagram shortly after his final episode aired.

"Thanks @sasaustralia for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! Loved every minute...Thanks to everyone who has reached out with the kind messages ❤️ means a lot ✌🏻."

Instructor Ant Middleton also had some kind words to share with the sporting great: "I know you wanted to crack on and you wanted to get through. But if you carry on, especially the next couple of days, sheer pride is going to really, really injure you and potentially rip the rest of that [muscle] off," he said.

"Your character is impeccable. You're an honourable person," he continued.

Cassie Sainsbury

Despite reportedly earning the highest paycheck to appear in this season, Cassie voluntarily withdrew from the gruelling reality show just one episode in after she was unable to crawl through a 30-metre network of submerged pipelines.

Despite this, the convicted drug smuggler says she is proud of herself for taking part in the show.

"It is probably one of the first times in a long time that I feel proud of myself in the sense of facing everything I didn't ever want to see again," she said in an exit interview.

"When I leave the SAS course "Cocaine Cassie' dies there. That's it. She doesn't follow me around anymore."

Instructor Ant Middleton also had some kind words for Cassie as she exited the course.

"You do not belong there. All this 'Cocaine Cassie' bull****, it's not you. Take what you can from this experience, use it to your advantage. Well done."