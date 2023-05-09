After an almost two-year absence, Australia's most demanding reality series is set to return, and this year looks to be more challenging than ever!

SAS Australia will see a brand new cohort of celebrities pushed to their breaking points as they undergo the most grueling course yet as they are subjected to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation, and psychological testing.

The question is: Who will have the mental strength to tough it out to the end?

Scroll on for everything you need to know...

WATCH NOW: Sas Australia's Ant Middleton speaks with TV Week at the 2022 Logies. Article continues after video.