When will the new season of SAS Australia premiere in 2023?
Filming has wrapped on the season, however, an air date has not yet been confirmed by Channel Seven.
Given seasons one through three premiered in October 2020, September 2021, and February 2022, we can assume that the new season will air sometime around between September and October.
Who are the recruits for SAS Australia 2023?
The fourteen recruits taking part in SAS Australia 2023 are Abbey Holmes, Anthony Mundine, Boyd Cordner, Cassie Sainsbury, Dr. Craig Challen, Craig McLachlan, Jason Akermanis, Lindy Klim, Mahalia Murphy, Matthew Mitcham, Peter Bol, Stephanie Rice, Tim Robarbs, Zima Anderson.
How much do Australian SAS recruits get paid?
Thanks to our insider sources, we know that convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury is one of the "highest paid of the cast this year".
The remaining recruits are allegedly raking in up to $30,000 to appear on the reality show.
In 2022, sporting great Wayne Carey revealed he was paid $250,000 to appear on the show, whilst NRL star Sam Burgess was the highest paid in 2021 with a salary that was reported to be between $150,000 to $200,000.
For the inaugural season, convicted drug trafficker Schapelle Corby reportedly earned $150,000 for her appearance.
Is the TV show SAS Australia real?
According to an anonymous ex-SAS officer, the recruitment course the celebrities are put through looks a lot like the real thing.
"It's a fairly decent adaptation of the selection process, but the key point of difference is that while the TV show is filmed over two weeks, the real SAS selection takes six months," 'Officer X' told Mamamia in 2021.
But he said, "all that emotional s—t" we see from the contestants is just for the cameras, and the bare-bones base camp the celebrities call home is "pretty luxurious" compared to real SAS recruitment.
The 'interrogations' are also "well off" base, Officer X revealing that the real thing is much more brutal and will "basically break you."
An anonymous recruit from a previous season told the Daily Mail that there were plenty of "fake" moments in the show, including scripted interactions and clever editing to make certain scenes more dramatic.
They also claimed that the winner is chosen in advance, telling the outlet: "We knew from day one when we lined up for the promotional photos, who'd be there at the end.
But in a post to his Instagram during filming for the new season, Ant wrote:
"The time, effort, passion, sacrifice, and pure knowledge of my format for this show can never be taken from me because the moment it does, it’s simply not the same show!”
“The admiration and love that I have for @channel7 for allowing me ‘to this very day’ to run my course the best way I know how is truly appreciated and for this I will be forever grateful, THANK YOU! I will continue to deliver the rawest most authentic course that I possibly can, not for me, not for the DS but for the recruits who step foot onto the parade square."