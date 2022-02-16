Ollie and his now-wife Laura Gander met back in 2015. Instagram

Ollie, who makes up one quarter of SAS' tough, no-nonsense DS, proposed to Laura on New Year's Eve in 2020.

He took to Instagram at the time to share the happy news with a photo of the gorgeous engagement ring.

"I am humbled by her love and her beauty, my proposal met with acceptance ❤️ 2020 is already looking up!" he wrote. "I love you @lauragander11 ❤️❤️"

Laura also took to Instagram to share the details of Ollie's sweet, lowkey proposal.

"There I was, making my leftover turkey stew, reminiscing over the last decade. Poured a glass of (non alcoholic) fizz to see in the New Year and then @ollie.ollerton presented me with this stunner and a marriage proposal. Absolutely bloody speechless. Apart from saying yes of course," she wrote.

"See the thing is, the last decade has been pretty full on in my little world. The first half was mostly sh--ty, the second half much better once Ollie walked into my life exactly five years ago.

"But tonight I've been giving thanks for every situation good and bad and every person who's crossed my path along the way. My imperfect perfect journey. We always end up exactly where we need to be."

The couple then eloped to Scotland in December 2020 after they were forced to pull the plug on their lavish Bond-themed wedding due to the pandemic.

"We defied all the odds and it was an absolute mission to pull it off. It was the year when it looked like we wouldn't be able to marry, and then we did," Ollie told Hello following their nuptials.

Laura wore a stunning gown by fashion house Ghost, the same dress worn Léa Seydoux by on Spectre film poster.

Ollie previously shared plans with Metro UK of his lavish wedding that would have taken place if the COVID-19 crisis didn’t occur.

“We were supposed to get married on July 11 and it was really exciting because it was supposed to be – Ollie Ollerton, 00 – so it was going to be a James Bond wedding,” he spilled. “We had Aston Martins lined up, everyone coming as either Bond or the villains or Bond girls so it was quite exciting.”

