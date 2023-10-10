The 2023 recruits. Channel Seven

How much are the recruits earning on SAS Australia in 2023?

Whilst information surrounding the take-home pay for this season's cast is scarce, New Idea insider sources have revealed that convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury "is one of the highest paid of the cast this year."

The same source also divulged that the recruits earning the least were taking home an estimated payday of up to $30,000.

The 2022 recruits. Channel Seven

How much did the recruits on SAS Australia earn in 2022?

The 2022 season of SAS Australia saw sporting great Wayne Carey take home the biggest payday yet, with his time as a recruit earning him a whopping $250,000.

Wayne himself revealed his paycheck during a cast dinner when filming wrapped.

"Despite the cast racking up a tab of 'several thousand dollars' at the soiree, Carey declared his monster salary and paid for everything," our insider source said.

The 2021 recruits. Channel Seven

How much did the recruits on SAS Australia earn in 2021?

Bra Boy Koby Abberton confirmed he was paid an impressive $100,000 to take part in season two of SAS Australia with tennis great Mark Philippoussis also confirming he was paid the same amount.

Insider sources reported that NRL star Sam Burgess took home the highest payday, with a cheque that was reported to be between $150,000 to $200,000.

In the middle of the pack was footballer Heath Shaw, tennis star Alicia Molik, track athlete John Steffensen, model Erin Holland, and Aussie model Isabelle Cornish who were reportedly earning between $60,000 and 80,000 to appear.

The lowest paid recruit of the season was former Labor Party member Emma Husar who took home an estimated $25,000.

The 2020 recruits. Channel Seven

How much did the recruits on SAS Australia earn in 2020?

Prior to the inaugural season of SAS Australia airing in 2020, a show insider revealed to New Idea that the paychecks some recruits were taking home were far greater than others.

Convicted drug trafficker Schapelle Corby was alleged to be raking in an impressive $150,000 for her appearance, followed closely by Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins and former ironwoman Candice Warner.

Jackson Warne was at the lower end of the sliding scale, with reports suggesting he was earning as little as $5,000 per day during his stint on the show.