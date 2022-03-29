Millie, Darius, and Riana all passed selection. Seven

Gathering the three recruits together, Ant Middleton gave his final decision after 14 brutal days and nights.

“I can tell you now, we’re looking for integrity, grit, determination, passion, emotional intelligence, the thinking soldier, a team of individuals that can function together, that can work together, that can trust each other,” Ant said.

“This has been the hardest decision that we’ve had to make. Number seven, number 15, number eight…. you have all passed selection. Well done.”

The three celebs quickly embraced in an emotional and teary hug with equal parts elation and relief.

“This really has been the hardest thing I’ve done in my whole life,” Riana said following the decision. “Physically, mentally, emotionally; it’s definitely life changing.”

The three recruits were overjoyed. Seven

“To be honest, it’s just such an amazing experience,” Darius added. “I didn’t think it was possible; it’s just an amazing feeling.”

Millie was equally overjoyed, saying that she was “buzzing with emotion”.

“It’s been the longest two weeks of my life, but the best two weeks. It’s amazing.”

Just missing out on the celebrations was The Bachelor alum Locky Gilbert, who was culled by the DS after the recruits had to vote someone out.

Following a challenge which saw the final four plunge into the ocean and navigate cliffs to a light house, the stars were tasked with choosing one of their own to be culled.

Millie and Locky both voted for number seven, Riana, while Darius and Riana both voted for number 10, Locky.

Locky just missed out. Seven

The tie had to be broken by the Directing Staff. In the end, they decided Locky was too much of a liability to stay on the course, and only the remaining three would progress to the final challenge.

Speaking to New Idea following his exit, Locky revealed just how upset he was to leave so close to the end.

“They weren't looking for that big alpha male that can get through all the tasks and do everything physically,” Locky told us, adding that the DS were clearly seeking mental strength.

“Obviously I did everything physically, I passed most of the challenges and did all the bee stings, but unfortunately it wasn't my physical capabilities that got me through it. They were looking for something else.”

Can't get enough SAS Australia content? Check out the articles below

EXCLUSIVE: SAS' Pauly Fenech dishes on Locky Gilbert's "unforgivable" betrayal

SAS Australia's Ollie Ollerton's whirlwind romance with his wife Laura

Millie Boyle's sporting family sticks together through thick and thin

SAS' Darius Boyd has fought hard for his marriage to his wife Kayla

SAS is only the latest challenge Riana Crehan has had to face

Locky in love! Unpacking Locky Gilbert's reality TV romances