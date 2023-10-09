“I haven’t had too much adversity of late,” Tim tells us.

“Sometimes you have to seek it out to remain sharp, gain confidence and know what you are capable of.”

Yet Tim’s loved ones were hesitant about him jumping into the show.

“They don’t think my body can handle it,” he says.

“They’ve been telling me to slow down for a long time. I’m 40 and healthy. I don’t think I’ve hit my peak. I need to feel like I’m moving forward or else that’s the quickest route for feeling depressed.”

The main competition for Tim will be with “his own head” and dealing with a lack of sleep.

“If I don’t get half decent sleep, I’m a shadow of myself,” he shares.

Tim’s wife Anna Heinrich took part in SAS last year and advised him to be “helpful” to people and respectful of the DS (directing staff), but failed to tell him “just how gruelling the day to day was”.

He adds that when you are working on a show like SAS you find yourself in a “constant state of stress, fear and anxiety” and that it truly is “relentless”.

