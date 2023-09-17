Anna Heinrich, Tim Robards and their daughter Elle in their Instagram story baby announcement. Instagram

Anna and Tim shared the exciting news on Instagram via two beautiful posts.

Anna posted a radiant photo on Instagram stories of herself showing off a burgeoning baby bump, with Tim and Elle by her side. The caption simply read, "BABY NO.2 Due early 2024", tagging Tim in the post as well.

The couple also both shared an adorable Instagram reel where their daughter Elle is captured walking around with a balloon under her shirt saying she has a baby and that “her mummy [is] going to get a baby too.” The caption reads “Turns out Elle was right. Bringing another rascal into the world 2024.”

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards pictured together at the Formula 1 Melbourne Grand Prix. Getty

Family, fellow celebrities, and fans flooded their comment sections with messages of congratulations.

The couple has always been candid about their journey as parents, often sharing snippets of their life with Elle on social media. Followers have admired their parenting approach and the genuine love and bond they share as a family.

This article appeared first on our sister site Who.