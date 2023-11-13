Instagram

Elle has just celebrated her third birthday and both Anna and Tim took to Instagram to share some heartfelt messages.

"HAPPY 3RD BIRTHDAY to our little shining star! You bring us so much joy and laughter every single day. We just know you're gonna be the most amazing big sister ever. You're so much fun, full of mischief, and oh-so clever! We're just so lucky to have you!" Anna wrote.

Tim said, "Happy 3rd b'day to my gorgeous little lady!"

"As I put Elle to bed last night I had a little moment to myself as I reflected on what a special little 2 year old you were, can’t wait to see how you continue to amaze me as a 3 year old!! The luckiest Dad ever!!!!"

Instagram

Elle Robards was born on November 12, 2020... she has grown up a lot since then.

When Elle was born, Tim shared an adorable post to Instagram admiring both his wife and daughter.

"I’ve fallen in love twice all over again with these two!!! I just LOVE LOVE LOVE 💕 our little Elle Robards 💗 How bloody amazing!!!! I never knew my wife was a superhero... What a woman!!🦸🏼‍♀️" wrote Tim.

Instagram

Baby number two is just around the corner and the couple couldn't be more excited.

In November 2023, the couple shared this ADORABLE photo of them in Fiji for a little "working vacay."

"Calling this our office for a few days… I’m sure we will sneak in a massage and a cocktail along the way! Or a mocktail for one of us!" wrote Tim.

Instagram

In October 2023, Anna shared this photograph of her little baby bump with the caption, "BUMPING ALONG NICELY 🤰🏼."

Tim decided to make a little joke in the comments...

"Was that the pad Thai?" he jokes.

Instagram

Elle turned two in November 2022 and the happy couple were a bit nervous for the "terrible twos"...

"HAPPY 2ND BIRTHDAY to our little gal. We LOVE you more than you could ever know 💕💕💕💕💕💕 I’ve heard the terrible twos comes with a complementary wine," Anna captioned her Instagram post on the day.

Tim also shared a gallery of the cutest photos and videos of Elle, one which shows her in a little red checked apron unstacking the dishwasher.

"Happy 2nd birthday 🥳 🎂 to my beautiful little girl 👧🏼 !!! You bring so much love to our lives 😍," Tim captioned.



"Here’s a few of Elle’s best moment of her big day! And yes… she actually enjoys and asked to unpack the dishwasher on her birthday🤣 (She contributes towards her daycare 😜)."

Instagram

Elle's first birthday was celebrated no differently.

Elle turned one in November 2021 and as we all know, first birthdays are extra special for all parents.

Tim captioned his post saying, "Happy 1st b'day to my beautiful little Elle… 👧🏼 Words cannot express how much love and light she brings to our lives."

"Shout out to her Mum for doing an amazing job this 1st year as well 👱🏻‍♀️," he wrote.



"With her Mother’s hardware and her Dad’s software (so I’m told😜) we could be in for a wild ride the next 20 odd years! Wish us luck haha!"

Both Tim and Anna love to document their lives with their gorgeous daughter Elle... and soon, Elle with have a little sister to play with!