Here's Tim Robard and Anna Heinrich's love story. Instagram

Tim and Anna met on the coveted Bachelor red carpet. When appearing on the show, the criminal lawyer revealed she'd never had a boyfriend, saying: "this will be the first boyfriend and the last."

Despite almost backing out of the competition on day one due to insecurities, Anna stuck it out. And it's lucky she did, as the blonde beauty received the final rose, with Tim professing his love for her in Thailand.

As they took their relationship into the real world, Anna confessed it took some time to adjust to life outside the mansion.

"It took probably a good year or so. I was still wary of the fact that we were in the limelight and people wanted us to be together, so we had to separate that from our real relationship."

But the couple made it work, as Tim popped the question to Anna in 2017 during a romantic getaway to Chamberlain Gorge in Western Australia.

The couple met on the first season of The Bachelor. Ten

The former chiropractor has since confessed he was beside himself with nerves leading up to the proposal, sharing details of the special moment with Stellar.

"And I say, 'You know what would be good right now? A bloody cold beer.' And then I say, 'What would make it better for you?' And she goes, 'I don't know, a cold washer?' So I say … 'What if I professed my love for you and said every moment in the last whatever years has been amazing?' "I was already on my knees. I reached in my pocket, and I had a little box, and she just started bawling." A year later, in June 2018, the Bachie couple headed for the aisle in Puglia, Italy, for a lavish wedding, with Anna donning a stunning Steven Khalil gown.

They welcomed their first daughter Elle in 2020. Instagram

Following their nuptials, Tim and Anna cemented their love further when they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Elle, in November 2020.

Anna announced the delightful news via her Instagram account, sharing an adorable photo cradling her sleeping newborn.

"Introducing the newest addition to our family 🖤 ELLE ROBARDS 🖤 #purelove," the criminal lawyer captioned the post.

Tim was quick to follow his wife's announcement with his own, sharing a photo of the trio, writing: “I’ve fallen in love twice all over again with these two!!!” he wrote. “I just LOVE LOVE LOVE our little Elle Robards. How bloody amazing!!!! I never knew my wife was a superhero... What a woman!!”

It looks like Anna's first boyfriend was her last after all.

