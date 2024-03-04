Anna and Tim welcome baby number two! Instagram

The couple, who first announced they were expecting their child in September 2023, received a flurry of congratulatory messages from friends and fans following the announcement.

"Congrats you guys!" shared Jules Sebastian. "Congratulations beautiful family! Big love to you all," added Jess Rowe.

Tim poses with Elle and Ruby.

Anna and Tim shared their low-key pregnancy announcement on September 17, 2023, with Anna sharing a snap to her Instagram stories of her burgeoning baby bump, with Tim and Elle by her side. The caption simply read, "BABY NO.2 Due early 2024."

The couple also shared an adorable Instagram reel at the time, which showed their daughter Elle walking around with a balloon under her shirt saying she has a baby and that “her mummy [is] going to get a baby too.”

“Turns out Elle was right. Bringing another rascal into the world 2024.”

This article previously appeared on WHO Magazine.