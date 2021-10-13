Jana was eliminated just moments before the last challenge on Tuesday night's finale. Seven

"Outstanding effort. We are all super proud of you. We would have loved to have brought you forward but your reserve is empty," Ant told the mother-of-four before giving her a warm hug.

But diehard SAS fans weren't feeling the warm and fuzzy, and took to Twitter to express their outrage that Jana was culled right before the final task.

"Really? Jana has killed it every challenge. I'm gutted for her," one fan wrote.

"Not happy with that! Needed to show why Jana failed. She looked as though she passed the challenge - and didn't pass out or leave her partner for dead," said another.

SAS fans took to Twitter to express their outrage that Jana was culled right before the final task. Seven

"Jana passed the task so she should have gone to the next stage," read another comment.

Other viewers quipped that they will stop watching the rest of the finale now that Jana has been eliminated.

"So the last task is hanging on a rope and Jana is sent home? She deserved to have a go at it. Kind of ridiculous after making her do the task before," another fan wrote.

Viewers have hailed Jana a super mum and inspiration to women throughout her time on the course due to her courage, grit, determination and brute physical strength. Seven

"Jana was incredible! I think she was a bit ripped off."

Viewers have hailed Jana a super mum and inspiration to women throughout her time on the course due to her courage, grit, determination and brute physical strength.

And let's not forget, the mother-of-four gave birth just six months before competing on the show.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.