While nobody forced Sabrina to go up against the former professional rugby union player, he didn't hold back from punching ferociously, causing onlookers to grimace.

Sabrina appeared fine, but it was a follow-up challenge, involving Nick and 21-year-old swimmer Shayna Jack, on Tuesday that left many questioning the fairness of the show.

During a violent game of murder ball, Nick tackled Shayna Jack to the ground, which fans claimed was too rough for the 21-year-old, who appeared winded afterwards.

“Bloody hell I feel sorry for all of the people who are getting crunched by Nick Cummins. He's a professional rugby player and he's going in very hard, that's gotta hurt so much,” one fan tweeted.

“Is the Honey Badger dumb? Poor girl is injured due to him and all he can do is a thumbs up?” another person wrote, referring to Shayna.

A third person added: “Honey Badger is just unnecessary aggressive,” while a fourth stated: "Jesus, does everyone from the show hate Nick Cummins because of his brutality."

Meanwhile, comedian Dave Hughes even weighed in on the spectacle, writing: “Is it non PC to say Honey Badger needs to calm down on tackling the women?”

Despite the backlash, several viewers said that Nick was being unfairly judged as he was simply doing what the show’s “Directing Staff” – and producers – asked him to do.

“Honey Badger has been unfairly shamed as he is just doing what they want. There should have been a psych assessment prior for these contestants,” they wrote.