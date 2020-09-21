“I’m not going to lie, some days are definitely tough,” Sam Wood admits of being lockdown in Melbourne with wife Snezana and kids Eve, 15, Willow, two and one-year-old Charlie. Instagram

Sam also reveals there was even a scary moment he was forced to get a COVID-19 test after feeling sick during the early days of the pandemic.

“A few months back, I was feeling a little under the weather so I did the right thing and got tested, but it came back negative. I feel really lucky that it hasn’t affected me or my family directly,” he says.

After welcoming their third daughter Charlie in July last year, the fitness fanatic confesses life at home has been a little hectic.

Despite meeting wife Snezana on The Bachelor, Sam admits he hasn't watched "one minute" of Locky Gilbert's season. Network Ten

Despite describing his 12-month-old as a “handful”, it seems Sam and Snez adore parenthood and aren’t quite finished with their little family.

Since meeting his now-wife on The Bachelor and becoming a dad to Willow, 2, Charlie, and stepdaughter 15-year-old Eve, Sam gushes that his life has changed unequivocally for the better.

“I’m married with kids, a new business and I’ve never been this happy in my life. It all started with Snez,” he says.

But as for watching the new Bachie season with Locky Gilbert, Sam says he just isn’t interested. “To be honest, I literally haven’t watched one minute.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!