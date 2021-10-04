"We bought a bloody house! In Sydney!" Instagram

Sam and Bec went public with their relationship back in March, where the TV personality penned a detailed Instagram post and revealed how they met.

"This is Bec. We were introduced on insta last year via our mutual friend @brookiechook," Sam began in the caption.

"Bec lives in Melb, & I'm in Syd, so the Victorian border restrictions meant it was illegal for us to meet in person."

The couple went public with their relationship in March. Instagram

He went on to add: "Here's where it gets cool. We very quickly struck up a great friendship. Insta chats, phone calls, Friday zoom drinks, we spoke every single day for almost 6 months!

"So when restrictions eased late last year, we could finally meet in person. By this stage I felt like I knew everything about her...except if she was interested in being more than friends 🤷🏽‍♂‍

"It was so surreal sitting down for that first dinner in person. We knew each other so well, but also not at all. It's not entirely relevant to the story but I want the fact that she was 24 minutes late to be on the record."

