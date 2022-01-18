Sam Insta launched his relationship with Rebecca in March 2021. Instagram

"This is Bec. We were introduced on insta last year via our mutual friend @brookiechook," Sam wrote, before explaining that Bec was located in Melbourne, while he was in Sydney, meaning pandemic-induced border restrictions prevented them from any in-person catch-ups.

"Here's where it gets cool," he continued. "We very quickly struck up a great friendship. Insta chats, phone calls, Friday zoom drinks, we spoke every single day for almost 6 months! So when restrictions eased late last year, we could finally meet in person.

"By this stage I felt like I knew everything about her...except if she was interested in being more than friends 🤷🏽‍♂‍."

"She makes me so happy." Instagram

Luckily for Sam, his feelings were reciprocated. And the weatherman revealed it was "surreal" to finally have dinner in person as they "knew each other so well, but also not at all".

"She makes me so happy & I'm absolutely delighted to share her with you guys," Sam ended the gushing post.

Since making their relationship official, Sam and Bec have already shared many a milestone, including Bec relocating from Melbourne to Sydney to be with the Sunrise presenter.

Early into their relationship, Sam told PerthNow that the couple was trying to strike that balance between work and personal life.

Sam and Bec own a house together in Sydney. Instagram

“Whenever we have spare time, it’s together," he said. "Fingers crossed that in the next few months she might move up to Sydney. That is what I would love to see happen, but obviously I don’t want to put too much pressure on her.”

Sam's prayers were fortunately answered when Bec uprooted from Melbourne, and the pair ended up purchasing a property together in Sydney.

"We bought a bloody house! In Sydney!" Sam wrote on Instagram. "Already drinking our way through the pain as we calculate the stamp duty."

"Looks like I’m trapped with this guy now 🙄," Bec joked on her own Insta when announcing the news. "Officially home owners ❤️🏡 @sammacinsta."

