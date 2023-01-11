Salma Hayek, James Cameron, and Suzy Amis Cameron attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Getty

The hosts also told the cameras that they had more questions to ask James and for him to return to them to chat.

The movie Avatar is set in 2154, at a time that Earth’s resources have been depleted, humans have taken to mining minerals on Pandora, a moon in the Alpha Centauri star system. However, this planet is already home to the Na’vi, a race of blue-skinned humanoids who live harmoniously with nature.

WATCH: Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Teaser Trailer

Humans are able to infiltrate the planet via Avatars, genetically engineered Na’vi-human hybrids who can access Pandora via operation from the brain of a remotely located human.

A paraplegic marine, Jake Sully, is one of these operators, and when he connects with Na’vi woman Neytiri, the head of the Avatar Program promises she will restore his legs in exchange for insider information on the Na’vi.

This is made all the more complex when he falls in love with Neytiri, and soon enough, a war between the Na’vi and the humans has begun.