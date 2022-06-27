As we're amid end-of-financial-year (EOFY) sales, there's truly no time like the present to bring your home entertainment system into the 2020s with a budget-friendly TV upgrade.
WATCH BELOW: Ultimate DIY home movie theatre
As retailers prepare for the stock of the new financial year 1 July, there are countless bargains to be scored until 30 June for all things tech - including large TVs.
So, if your TV is looking a bit worse for wear or it no longer fills the space as well as it once did, picking up a new LED, OLED or QLED unit for a hot price during EOFY is just plain savvy shopping.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best EOFY deals for TVs in Australia so that you can upgrade your home entertainment system without breaking the bank.
Vanit Janthra via Getty.
The best EOFY TV sales in Australia
Myer: If you're in want of a smart TV to give a little something-something to your living room, bedroom or office, Myer has you covered.
Dick Smith: With ample options for smart TVs, Android TVs, QLED TVs and more, Dick Smith's EOFY deals are hot, hot, hot.
Kogan: They'll be no burning of holes in any wallets when shopping affordable EOFY deals at Kogan.
The Good Guys: Get bang for your buck with discounts from brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense and Sony at The Good Guys.
Bing Lee: With TVs of every size imaginable, Bing Lee is a go-to for kitting out any room of the house for entertainment.
Appliances Online: Check out these EOFY deals and create an at-home cinema your neighbours will envy.