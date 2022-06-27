As we're amid end-of-financial-year (EOFY) sales, there's truly no time like the present to bring your home entertainment system into the 2020s with a budget-friendly TV upgrade.

As retailers prepare for the stock of the new financial year 1 July, there are countless bargains to be scored until 30 June for all things tech - including large TVs.

So, if your TV is looking a bit worse for wear or it no longer fills the space as well as it once did, picking up a new LED, OLED or QLED unit for a hot price during EOFY is just plain savvy shopping.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best EOFY deals for TVs in Australia so that you can upgrade your home entertainment system without breaking the bank.