Take a look inside Windsor Castle during Christmas time

It’s Christmas time and the State Apartments at Windsor Castle have officially been transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

Advertisement

This is the third Christmas of King Charles’ reign and the third since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

Windsor Castle gets its festive makeover each year, but this year is sure to be extra special for the royal family, who will undoubtedly be enjoying some well-deserved time together after a challenging year with the dual cancer diagnoses of both the monarch and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Royal household staff pose for a photograph next to a decorated Christmas tree at Windsor Castle on November 21, 2024, in Windsor, England. (Credit: Getty)

The most notable aspect of this year’s display is the giant 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree located in St George’s Hall that has been dutifully decorated with thousands of lights and baubles.

Advertisement

According to the Royal Collection Trust, the centrepiece of the festive decorations is topped with a Garter Star decoration.

For those unaware, The Order of the Garter is a British order of knighthood and the oldest surviving Order of Chivalry in the world. Just last year it celebrated its 675th anniversary!

The royal family certainly does take Christmas time seriously! (Credit: Getty)

The Garter Star also tops the tree that stands in one of the most elaborate rooms in the caste, the Crimson Drawing Room.

Advertisement

This expansive space is part of the Semi-State Rooms that were created as private apartments for George IV.

These rooms are still used by members of the Royal Family for official entertainment and are also open to visitors over the winter months.

The festive display is open to the public until January 6, 2024. Tickets are available here.

A Royal household staff member poses for a photograph next to Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle on November 21, 2024, in Windsor, England. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The royal family has various traditions this time of year, including their annual walk to church on Christmas Day.

They also have an annual lunch at Sandringham House and watch the Christmas speech broadcast, this year given by King Charles.

Scroll on for all the best photos of the iconic Windsor Castle Christmas tree in recent yrars

(Credit: Getty) 2023 Royal Collection Trust staff add the finishing touches to a Christmas tree in St George’s Hall during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire on November 30, 2023. (Credit: Getty) 2022 Members of the Royal Collection Trust make finishing touches to a 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in St George’s Hall, which was felled from Windsor Great Park, during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire on November 24, 2022. (Credit: Getty) 2021 A general view of a 20-foot-high Christmas tree in St George’s Hall, dressed with hundreds of iridescent glass and mirrored ornaments at Windsor Castle on November 25, 2021, in Windsor, England. (Credit: Getty) 2019 Royal Collection Trust staff members put the finishing touches to a 20ft Nordmann fir tree, sourced from the Windsor Great Park, in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Advertisement (Credit: Getty) 2018 Final preparations are made for a 20ft Norman Fir Christmas tree in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, which is being decorated for Christmas. (Credit: Getty) 1850 The Royal Collection Trust even has proof of Queen Queen Victoria’s Christmas Tree from 1850!

Advertisement