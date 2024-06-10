Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer is divorcing his wife Karen after almost 13 years of marriage.

He confirmed the news to The Mail on Sunday.

“It is immensely sad,” Charles, 60, said.

“I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”

Charles Spencer is divorcing his wife of almost 13 years, Karen Spencer.

The outlet reported that the Earl and Countess of Spencer’s relationship came to an end while he was penning his memoir, A Very Private School, which covers Charles’ traumatic experiences at boarding school

Speaking to PEOPLE at the time, Charles said that Karen had been “supportive” of his therapy journey.

“I think it was very challenging for her to have a husband going through what was essentially four and a half years of the most profound therapy with very difficult undertones to it,” he told the publication,

“And she supported the idea of me doing it.”

Charles is the younger brother of the late Princess Diana.

Charles Spencer and Karen announced their decision to divorce to their staff at Althorp House in April.

The Mail on Sunday also claimed that the 60-year-old is “becoming close to” his podcast co-host and Norwegian archaeologist Dr. Cat Jarman, adding they “look very happy together but that it is early days”.

Charles has seven children from three marriages.

He and his first wife Victoria divorced in December 1997, the year his sister Diana died. They share four children: Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza, Lady Amelia, and Louis.

Charles shares four children with his first wife Victoria: Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza, Lady Amelia, and Louis.

Four years later, Charles wed Caroline Freud before they separated in 2007. They share The Honourable Edmund and Lady Lara.

In 2011 the Earl married Karen, a social entrepreneur, with whom he shares Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, 11. Karen also has two older daughters from a previous marriage.

Charles has spoken about his relationships in his memoir.

“When looking at the wreckage of my first and second marriages, I learned early in therapy that being sent away to boarding school at eight years of age meant that I had next to no understanding of intimacy,” he wrote.