Prince Philip’s status as one of the most beloved members of the royal family is undeniable. Getty

“I think Grandpa is incredible,” Princess Eugenie said during the documentary Our Queen at Ninety.

Actor Matt Smith, who played Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, recalled how Prince William had described his grandfather as “a legend” when they met.

Prince Philip has been heralded by royal fans and his own relatives for his hard work and continued public service up until his retirement, aged 96. Getty

Despite stepping away from royal duties in 2017, the duke has been renowned for his humour. In 2000, Prince Philip revealed he had “no desire whatsoever” to live to his 100th year. Only a few years earlier, in 1997, the Queen paid tribute to her husband, the man who has always been her rock.

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I and his whole family, in this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know.”

Prince Philip will reportedly celebrate his milestone birthday in private with Her Majesty.

Prince Harry paid very obvious tribute to Philip by adding his surname, Mountbatten, to baby son Archie’s full name. Getty

He has been isolating at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth ever since the lockdown commenced in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After stepping down from royal duties in 2017, the Duke has enjoyed the majority of his retirement at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

What’s more, he is rarely photographed out and about, and due to his age, the royal has been extra vigilant at avoiding the deadly virus.