“I’ve had a lot of fun taking up this new art,” he wrote.

As it turns out, Robert has many burgeoning passions, with the 16-year-old recently revealing the details about an upcoming movie project!

In June, the Crocodile Hunter’s son confirmed an “exciting collaboration” with Jungle Beat: The Movie in a video post on his Instagram.

In the caption Robert wrote that he’s “partnering up with the amazing team from @junglebeatthemovie”.

The soon-to-be-released animated film is a family friendly adventure centred around the escapades of a group of talking jungle animals.

Unfortunately for fans of the wildlife warrior, Robert isn’t playing a starring role or even voicing a character in the new flick.

Instead, Robert explains in the video message that the film has made a generous donation to Australia Zoo, which will go towards their giraffe conservation and breeding program.

The teenager added that they also planned to name a soon-to-arrive baby giraffe, ‘Tallbert’, after of one of the characters in the movie.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on Robert’s good news, with one person writing: “Can’t wait to watch the movie!! What a wonderful act of kindness!”

