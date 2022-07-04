Robert admitted the encounter was "very flattering". TikTok

In an interview with Stellar Magazine, admitted the encounter was "very flattering", adding that he didn't end up giving the woman his number.

"While I wasn't able to give out my personal details, I really appreciated having a conversation with someone who definitely had a great interest and passion for the Zoo and my message," he said.

"If they're not ready to don the khaki and go feed crocs? Mate, it's not happening!"

In the video posted on TikTok, the woman, who's since been named as Megan Grass, was seen getting the wildlife warrior's attention and waving him over.

Megan took a shot at nabbing Robert Irwin's number. Nine

"I think you're so cool and I was wondering if I could have your number," she told Robert.

A visibly chuffed Robert laughed before telling Megan: "Well I'm very flattered, thank you!" before diverting the conversation and asking where she was from.

The woman said she was from the US state of Utah.

"Cool, yeah, nah Utah's great," Robert responded.

The conservationist then told Megan that the "easiest way" she could get in touch with him is via his Instagram DMs.

"Then my people can look at it and monitor it and see what comes through because my number's hit and miss," he said.

But their encounter then took a slightly more awkward but hilarious turn.

"Oh my God this is so random but I actually DM'd you last night to tell you I was coming here today," Megan responded.

Megan didn't get Robert's number in the end. TikTok

"He's just like his dad so sweet and precious," said another.

A day after her video went viral, Megan appeared on the Today Show where she revealed that she didn't receive a response from Robert.

"I think it definitely paid off because I got the opportunity to meet Robert, which is really cool," she told Karl Stefanovic and Brooke Boney.

"I definitely was not expecting it to blow up the way it did but it was a really cool experience altogether and Robert was so sweet about it."

