Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, attend the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, 2018. Getty

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said at the time: "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland."

The statement went on to say that the couple have to full support of the Her Majesty.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

Meghan has an extremely close relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland. Getty

So far it has been assumed that the couple will be spending that time in Los Angeles, however due to the Palace not releasing any details of their Christmas itinerary it is entirely possible that Doria - a yoga instructor - will join her daughter, grandson and son-in-law at their home in Windsor.

This year will mark only the second time Prince Harry has spent his Christmas away from Sandringham.

In 2012, the Duke of Sussex was serving in Afghanistan over the Christmas period.

Prince Harry sits on his camp bed in Southern Afghanistan. Getty

Royal author Marlene Koenig has pointed out that if Queen Elizabeth isn't fazed by the Sussex's absence, than the public shouldn't be either.

"A certain element of the press are going to find fault with everything they do," Ms Koenig tells Express.co.uk.

"The Cambridges have spent Christmas twice since they’ve been married with the Middleton's, so what is wrong with Meghan and Harry spending Christmas with her mother?"

Ms Koenig added: "The Queen seems to be all right with it so why should anyone criticise it?"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas service at Sandringham in 2017. Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen to spend multiple Christmases away from Sandringham, often spending time with Middleton's family in Buckbury with their three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.