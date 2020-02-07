February 6 marks the 68th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the throne in 1952 Getty

After learning of his death, the young princess made a statement.

At the time Elizabeth, 25, said: “By the sudden death of my dear father I am called to assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty.

“My heart is too full for me to say more to you today than I shall always work, as my father did throughout his reign, to advance the happiness and prosperity of my peoples.”

Each year the Queen spends the anniversary of her father’s death at Sandringham with her husband.

This year, on the day before the anniversary, Queen Elizabeth officially opened Wolferton’s new pumping station which resides on the Sandringham Estate.

It is particularly poignant as the new station is replacing a 72-year-old original, which the Queen's father, King George VI, opened soon after World War II.

The royal family's official Twitter account shared a photo of George VI opening the old station, accompanied by the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

The Queen and Prince Philip have a strong relationship, and have been through a number of ups and downs over the years.

While Prince Philip rarely shows his emotions, on one occasion, a kind-hearted gesture from the Queen almost made him cry on his 90th birthday.

Shortly after the Duke of Edinburgh’s retirement in 2017, it was revealed that Her Majesty, the Queen had previously bestowed on him one of her regal titles.

According to an article penned by Daily Mail royal correspondent, Richard Kay, the occasion was a particular standout moment for Philip, who is renowned for being reticent.

“Nothing illustrates the Queen’s devotion more than her marking his 90th birthday by bestowing on him one of her own titles, that of Lord High Admiral,” Richard said.

For Philip, who had previously had a promising career in the Navy until he was forced to give it up, the title meant he could relish in some of the honour that comes along with such a title.

Richard added: “Cut adrift for so long from the life at sea he’d loved, it meant he’d been effectively returned to the Senior Service.

Shortly after the Duke of Edinburgh’s retirement in 2017, it was revealed that Her Majesty, the Queen had previously bestowed on him one of her regal titles. Getty

“Friends describe him as being ‘almost in tears’ at the gesture,” he wrote. "I thought I was going to have a career in the Navy, but it became obvious there was no hope.

“There was no choice. It just happened. You have to make compromises. That's life. I accepted it. I tried to make the best of it."