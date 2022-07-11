“Eugenie wants to focus on August and – hopefully – having another baby." Instagram

“Eugenie wants to focus on August and – hopefully – having another baby. With all the stresses of lawsuits and the gloom that’s come over the family as the Queen’s health continues to waver, she wants to focus on her new family – and moving to Portugal is the right thing for them.”

The couple and their 1-year-old son, August, have departed Frogmore Cottage, which they’d subleased from cousins Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and moved into a luxury home in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a sustainability estate near the celebrity hotspot Comporta, an hour south of Portugal’s capital, Lisbon.

Eugenie’s businessman hubby, Jack, 36, has scored a cushy job working in marketing and sales for the private coastal resort, and the family plan to “divide their time” between the UK and Portugal.

Reports say they will maintain a residence in London in Kensington Palace’s Ivy Cottage, where the couple lived before their brief move to Frogmore after marrying in 2018.

ack, 36, has scored a cushy job working in marketing and sales for the private coastal resort. Instagram

“Eugenie needs this,” adds the insider. “She’s really had a tough time with all the problems back home, but seeing her father systematically turned into a disgraced walking punchline has devastated her.

“Eugenie needs some space from it all and can’t wait to get settled into their new home. She knows nothing is forever, but in Portugal, she can enjoy a few years of a stable, somewhat ‘normal’ life without being too close to all the drama. She just wants to focus on being a great mum.”

Let’s hope the princess keeps running out of sugar. Reports suggest George and Amal Clooney also have a property on their “sustainability estate” in Portugal.

An insider says: “George is supposed to be an investor in the company Jack’s working for, so not only could they be neighbours, bizarrely, George could indirectly be his boss!

“They also know each other from Harry and Meghan’s wedding, so there could be a few interesting dinner parties.”

The Clooneys also own property in Portugal.

For more, check out the latest issue of New Idea on stands now!