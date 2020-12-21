Diana (pictured) had quite the nickname for her husband's mistress. Getty

According to a report from Express, Simone Simmons - a close friend to Diana - has opened up about Diana and Camilla’s dynamic in her book Diana: The Last Word.

In her novel, Simone explained that Diana nicknamed the Duchess “the rottweiler” as “once she has got her teeth into someone she won’t let go.”

While Charles and Camilla met in 1970, the pair only dated briefly before Camilla married Andrew Parker-Bowles and the future King moved on to Lady Diana. The latter couple then wedded in 1981 and, according to Charles’ authorised biography, the Prince didn't begin an affair with Camilla until 1986.

According to the Netflix documentary, Diana: In Her Own words. The People’s Princess actually raked up the courage to confront Camilla about her, what we now know Diana deemed, “rottweiler” tendencies.

Diana (left) confronted Camilla (right) at a party about the latter's affair with Charles. Getty

After pulling the now 73-year-old aside at a party, Diana said “I know what’s going on between you and Charles and I just want you to know that.”

The Princess continued, “Camilla then replied, ‘You’ve got everything you ever wanted. You’ve got all the men in the world to fall in love with you and you’ve got two beautiful children, what more do you want?”

“I want my husband” Diana replied, “I’m sorry I’m in the way, and it must be hell for both of you. But I do know what’s going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot.”

Though, while Diana was apologetic for her role in keeping the couple apart, apparently Camilla did not mind lurking in the royal shadows as a mistress.

Charles (left) and Camilla (right) have now been married for 15 years. Getty

Speaking to New Idea in November, royal expert and author Phil Dampier explained that, when it came to Diana, Camilla was happy to play puppeteer.

“I think Camilla thought she could control Diana,” the author said. “She wasn’t jealous of her, she was happy to be Charles’ mistress and pull the strings from the shadows.”