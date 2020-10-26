Prince William (right) and Kate Middleton (left) have seemingly revealed a very strict rule carried out by all employees, who work at their Kensington Palace home. Getty

The reason for the tight-lipped service is likely to do with the fact that the person will be working in close proximity to the royal children in the Cambridge household.

“You will support the management of all housekeeping operations and pro-actively deputise for the Senior Housekeeper, being accountable in their absence,” the listing added.

“You will have an organised approach and take pride in what you do. You will be able to manage a varied workload, show initiative, be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel.”

While the job is estimated to only pay $34,000 AUD per year, the added benefit of travel does provide one perk – especially given the family frequently travel.

Aside from Kensington Palace, the Cambridges frequently stay at other royal residences around the UK, including the Sandringham Estate and Balmoral Castle.

“This is an exciting opportunity to join a supportive and positive team. You will be a self-starter who also enjoys working collaboratively,” the advert continued.

“You will be keen to take on new challenges as these arise and develop your own knowledge and skills.”

The need for more help in the royal household comes amid William and Kate taking on more responsibility as they cement their roles as heads of the royal family.

Amid speculation the couple will continue to hold the reins in the wake of the pandemic, royal author Phil Dampier said Wills and Kate have proved their strength and solidarity.

“They have a very important role to play,” Phil told New Idea. “A lot of people look up to them. Their star has been rising for some time, and this situation is going to add to that.