Prince William (pictured) allegedly made Kate “audition” for her future role as a senior royal. Getty

“It's been said that William was auditioning Catherine for her future role,” Robert claimed, before adding that he believes the rumour to be true.

“William is the future King of Britain and the Commonwealth and, like it or not, part of his job was to choose a consort who would do the job well.”

William and Kate started dating as students at St Andrew's University, but the pair reportedly had a rocky relationship in their early years together.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have endured a loving relationship for almost 10 years since they tied the knot in 2011 – despite briefly separating prior to getting married. Getty

At the time of their split in 2007, William reportedly told his college chums “all the fun” had gone from his and Kate’s relationship.

However, the royal couple eventually managed to patch things up after a few months apart.

As it turns out, the break was seemingly what Wills needed to see what he was missing, and he later proposed to Kate in 2010, with the couple marrying in 2011.

While the Cambridges are yet to reveal how they intend to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary in April, rumour has it they are in talks with the BBC to produce a sit-down tell all.

According to American magazine Life&Style, whispers from inside the palace claim Wills and Kate are planning a one-off BBC interview to coincide with their 10-year anniversary.

But unlike the Sussexes’ shock interview, which included claims of racism and unfair treatment from within the House of Windsor, Wills and Kate are reportedly focused on damage control.

“After Harry and Meghan’s nuclear bomb of an interview, William and Kate feel it’s necessary to get the public back on their side, especially since they’ll one day be king and queen,” a source claimed.