While some reports suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘happier than ever’ since stepping down as senior royals, others claim they deeply regret their decision. Getty

“Without their HRH titles, their celebrity appeal is plummeting, and they’ve been forced to admit to the queen, ‘We were wrong! Let us come home,’” the insider added.

The royal couple are said to be “full of remorse” and “bitterly regret” packing up and fleeing to North America with 11-month-old Archie in tow.

What’s more the couple are rumoured to have “begged” the Queen for forgiveness for their harsh exit from the UK and have appealed to their regal relatives to forgive and forget.

The Sussexes apparent second thoughts at leaving the UK come amid the shocking news that Harry’s father Prince Charles has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Clarence House confirmed the news about Charles testing positive to COVID-19 via a statement.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” the statement began.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the statement read.

Camilla Parker Bowles, 72, tested negative for the virus, and remains in self-isolation in a separate area of their home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate.