An onlooker claimed Prince Christian looked "totally bored" at a recent royal event. Getty

And Prince Christian isn’t the only young royal who’s causing a stir. Christian’s younger sister Isabella, 14, recently made headlines when she was caught snapping at her mother, Princess Mary, during Christian’s confirmation.

In the viral video, the Danish royals can be seen lining up for photographs. A frustrated Isabella is then overheard telling Mary, “I was supposed to go with Grandma … Don’t you get that?”

In another sign of her fiery independence, last month the teen attended a major event without her parents, turning up to the opening of Mate Bike’s flagship store in Copenhagen with two pals.

Royal historian Oskar Aanmoen tells New Idea that Isabella has a “strong personality” and isn’t afraid to show it, even when in public.

Princess Mary (second from right) was left heartbroken when Princess Isabella (right) snapped at her during Prince Christian's confirmation (pictured). Getty

“[Isabella] is clearly one of the most independent women in the Danish royal family,” Aanmoen explains. “She always has a quick reply waiting and appears fearless in most settings, even though the cameras are aimed at her.”

Mary was reportedly left heartbroken that her eldest daughter spoke rudely to her at such a public event. And, Aanmoen believes Mary, 49, would have had some stern words for Isabella after the event. But as every parent knows, it can be difficult to reprimand a wilful teen.

“I am sure Mary talked to her daughter about this when the cameras were gone.”

WATCH: Crown Princess Mary's twin children show off their tennis skills in new video (Story continues after video)

Meanwhile, Isabella’s paternal uncle, Prince Joachim, recently opened up about the struggles of being a second-born royal, as the duties of the firstborn, and eventual heir, are defined from birth.

In an interview with French magazine, Point de Vue, Joachim, who is a year younger than Frederik and now sixth in the line of succession, admitted: “Between us, it is more complicated. The Crown Prince simply has to follow the course of events. However, nothing is defined for the second-born son."

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!