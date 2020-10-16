Prince Charles (pictured) isn’t one to shy away from speaking his mind about a sustainable future. Getty

At the time, he was criticised for being “hypocritical”, after it was reported he took three private jets in 11 days, to spread the word about addressing climate change.

But now, the prince has been let red faced after the Sovereign Grant financial report revealed his Swiss flight, combined with a flight to Israel, and another flight cost $150,000.

What’s more, The Mirror reported the air travel caused 162 metric tons in carbon emissions, which is eighteen times the average Brit's annual carbon footprint.

Following the initial backlash, Clarence House addressed the issue, stating that air travel is an “inescapable” part of the prince’s role, which he has no control over.

Charles (pictured) has come under fire, after he racked up a whopping $150,000 bill chartering a private jet to Davos, Switzerland. AP

“Global travel is an inescapable part of the Prince’s role as a senior member of the Royal Family representing the UK overseas,” the statement read.

“When he travels he does so at the request of the British Government. He does not choose the destinations any more than he chooses the means by which the journeys are undertaken.”

Despite the backlash, Charles hasn’t shown signs of stopping his sustainable efforts – even though he has reportedly been told by the Firm to put an end to his climate change activism.

In September, the Prince of Wales delivered a virtual keynote speech from his home in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to mark the start of Climate Week NYC.

The Prince of Wales (pictured) took a private jet to Switzerland, where he launched his Sustainable Markets Initiative at the World Economic Forum in January. AP

“Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for a more sustainable and inclusive future,” Charles said.

He continued: “The environmental crisis has been with us for far too many years – decried, denigrated and denied.

“It is now becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The global pandemic is a wake-up call we simply cannot afford to ignore,” he added.