'He will join the Queen and the Royal Family for church at Sandringham, where crowds gather every year to see the royals, in what is set to be a litmus test of the public mood on Prince Andrew,' she said.

But he will not do the tradition walk from the estate to mass, which is made by the entire Royal Family.

It's believed he may travel alongside the Queen in her car, just like he did last year.

However this time, it's not because Prince Phillip left Elizabeth to attend alone, it will be to avoid public backlash.

It's been a scandal-riddled year for the Royal Family. Between sibling fall-outs, lavish weddings and disregard for royal protocol, Andrew became embroiled in serious allegations about his relationship and dealings with convicted paedophile and sex-trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.