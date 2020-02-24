RELATED: Paris Hilton and Evan Rachel Wood fight over Millie Bobby Brown’s revealing outfit

Who Is Paris Hilton And Why Is She Famous?

Paris Hilton is a model, actress, DJ, singer, reality TV star, businesswoman, fashion designer, and socialite. She first rose to fame as the heiress to the Hilton Hotel fortune, but it was a sex tape entitled 1 Night in Paris that really made her into a household name worldwide.

Hilton used the scandal to her advantage and launched her media career. Alongside then-BFF Nicole Richie (daughter of singer Lionel Richie), she starred in reality show The Simple Life, where her iconic phrase “that’s hot” comes from. Hilton also starred in the critically-panned House of Wax and had bit parts in movies like Zoolander, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, and The Bling Ring.

Beyond that, Hilton has made a career making appearances or DJing at events – she even had a residency in Ibiza which earned her almost $USD 3-million ($AUD 4.4-million) over four nights. The bulk of Hilton’s wealth comes from her successful retail business that includes fragrances, bags, and a dozen other products. She has over 11 million followers on Instagram.

Has Paris Hilton Ever Been Married? Has Paris Ever Had Children?

Paris has been engaged a few times (to Jason Shaw, Paris Latsis, and Chris Zylka), but she’s never actually had a wedding or a husband. The most recent of Paris Hilton’s fiances (Zylka) gave the heiress an engagement ring that cost over $USD 2-million ($AUD 2.9-million).

Paris Hilton has no children that we know of.

Does Paris Hilton Have A Boyfriend? Who Is She Dating Now?

We’re not sure if Paris Hilton has a partner at the moment, although based on her dating history, she’s never single for too long. Earlier this year, the 38-year-old was linked to model Jordan Barrett (age 22), but there have been no updates about Hilton’s love life in recent months.

Paris Hilton’s Exes, Former Flings, And Past Relationships

Edward Furlong

Age: 42 years old

Dated: 2000

Occupation: Actor

Famous for: Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Pet Sematary Two, American History X

Rick Salomon

Age: 50 years old

Dated: Early 2000s

Occupation: Poker player

Famous for: The 1 Night in Paris sex tape and being Pamela Anderson’s two-time husband

Jason Shaw

Age: 46 years old

Dated: 2002-2003

Occupation: Model

Rob Mills

Age: 37 years old

Hooked up: 2003

Occupation: Actor, singer, and host

Famous for: Australian Idol, Neighbours, The Singing Bee

Nick Carter

Age: 39 years old

Dated: 2003-2004

Occupation: Singer

Famous for: The Backstreet Boys

Paris Latsis

Age: 36 years old

Dated: 2004-2005

Occupation: Shipping tycoon

Stavros Niarchos III

Age: 34 years old

Dated: 2005-2006

Occupation: Shipping tycoon

Benji Madden

Age: 40 years

Dated: January to November 2008

Occupation: Singer

Famous for: Good Charlotte

Jared Leto

Age: 47 years old

Hooked up: 2008

Occupation: Actor and singer

Famous for: Dallas Buyers Club, Requiem for a Dream, Suicide Squad, and band Thirty Seconds to Mars

Doug Reinhardt

Age: 34 years old

Dated: February 2009 to April 2010

Occupation: Baseball player and reality TV star

Famous for: The Hills

Cristiano Ronaldo

Age: 34 years old

Hooked up: June 2009

Occupation: Football player

Cy Waits

Age: 44 years old

Dated: August 2010 to June 2011

Occupation: Nightclub owner

Todd Phillips

Age: 48 years old

Dated: July 2011

Occupation: Director

Famous for: Road Trip, The Hangover trilogy, Borat, Joker

Afrojack

Age: 32 years old

Dated: November 2011 to February 2012

Occupation: Producer and DJ

Famous for: “Look at Me Now”, “RTake Over Control”, “Run the World (Girls)”

River Viiperi

Age: 28 years old

Dated: 2012-2014

Occupation: Fashion model

Josh Upshaw

Age: 33 years old

Dated: July 2014

Occupation: Model

Thomas Gross

Age: 42 years old

Dated: 2015-2016

Chris Zylka

Age: 34 years old

Dated: 2017-2018

Occupation: Businessman

From Paris, With Love

Paris gets a lot of flack for her early career, ‘celebutante’ status, and long list of ex-lovers. But a closer look at the Hilton heiress shows that she’s ambitious, savvy, and sociable – and the right guy will love her for all of these great qualities.

