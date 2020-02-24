RELATED: Paris Hilton and Evan Rachel Wood fight over Millie Bobby Brown’s revealing outfit
Who Is Paris Hilton And Why Is She Famous?
Paris Hilton is a model, actress, DJ, singer, reality TV star, businesswoman, fashion designer, and socialite. She first rose to fame as the heiress to the Hilton Hotel fortune, but it was a sex tape entitled 1 Night in Paris that really made her into a household name worldwide.
Hilton used the scandal to her advantage and launched her media career. Alongside then-BFF Nicole Richie (daughter of singer Lionel Richie), she starred in reality show The Simple Life, where her iconic phrase “that’s hot” comes from. Hilton also starred in the critically-panned House of Wax and had bit parts in movies like Zoolander, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, and The Bling Ring.
Beyond that, Hilton has made a career making appearances or DJing at events – she even had a residency in Ibiza which earned her almost $USD 3-million ($AUD 4.4-million) over four nights. The bulk of Hilton’s wealth comes from her successful retail business that includes fragrances, bags, and a dozen other products. She has over 11 million followers on Instagram.
Has Paris Hilton Ever Been Married? Has Paris Ever Had Children?
Paris has been engaged a few times (to Jason Shaw, Paris Latsis, and Chris Zylka), but she’s never actually had a wedding or a husband. The most recent of Paris Hilton’s fiances (Zylka) gave the heiress an engagement ring that cost over $USD 2-million ($AUD 2.9-million).
Paris Hilton has no children that we know of.
Does Paris Hilton Have A Boyfriend? Who Is She Dating Now?
We’re not sure if Paris Hilton has a partner at the moment, although based on her dating history, she’s never single for too long. Earlier this year, the 38-year-old was linked to model Jordan Barrett (age 22), but there have been no updates about Hilton’s love life in recent months.
Paris Hilton’s Exes, Former Flings, And Past Relationships
Edward Furlong
Age: 42 years old
Dated: 2000
Occupation: Actor
Famous for: Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Pet Sematary Two, American History X
Rick Salomon
Age: 50 years old
Dated: Early 2000s
Occupation: Poker player
Famous for: The 1 Night in Paris sex tape and being Pamela Anderson’s two-time husband
Jason Shaw
Age: 46 years old
Dated: 2002-2003
Occupation: Model
Rob Mills
Age: 37 years old
Hooked up: 2003
Occupation: Actor, singer, and host
Famous for: Australian Idol, Neighbours, The Singing Bee
Nick Carter
Age: 39 years old
Dated: 2003-2004
Occupation: Singer
Famous for: The Backstreet Boys
Paris Latsis
Age: 36 years old
Dated: 2004-2005
Occupation: Shipping tycoon
Stavros Niarchos III
Age: 34 years old
Dated: 2005-2006
Occupation: Shipping tycoon
Benji Madden
Age: 40 years
Dated: January to November 2008
Occupation: Singer
Famous for: Good Charlotte
Jared Leto
Age: 47 years old
Hooked up: 2008
Occupation: Actor and singer
Famous for: Dallas Buyers Club, Requiem for a Dream, Suicide Squad, and band Thirty Seconds to Mars
Doug Reinhardt
Age: 34 years old
Dated: February 2009 to April 2010
Occupation: Baseball player and reality TV star
Famous for: The Hills
Cristiano Ronaldo
Age: 34 years old
Hooked up: June 2009
Occupation: Football player
Cy Waits
Age: 44 years old
Dated: August 2010 to June 2011
Occupation: Nightclub owner
Todd Phillips
Age: 48 years old
Dated: July 2011
Occupation: Director
Famous for: Road Trip, The Hangover trilogy, Borat, Joker
Afrojack
Age: 32 years old
Dated: November 2011 to February 2012
Occupation: Producer and DJ
Famous for: “Look at Me Now”, “RTake Over Control”, “Run the World (Girls)”
River Viiperi
Age: 28 years old
Dated: 2012-2014
Occupation: Fashion model
Josh Upshaw
Age: 33 years old
Dated: July 2014
Occupation: Model
Thomas Gross
Age: 42 years old
Dated: 2015-2016
Chris Zylka
Age: 34 years old
Dated: 2017-2018
Occupation: Businessman
From Paris, With Love
Paris gets a lot of flack for her early career, ‘celebutante’ status, and long list of ex-lovers. But a closer look at the Hilton heiress shows that she’s ambitious, savvy, and sociable – and the right guy will love her for all of these great qualities.
