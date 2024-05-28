Finding the perfect school lunchbox snacks for the kids is not without its challenges. You want something that’s going to keep the little ones energised until the hometime bell rings, but that’s also fun enough to avoid eye rolls when they ask “What’s for lunch?”

Factor food intolerances and preferences into the mix, and it’s enough to send even the most patient parent into a tailspin on busy mornings. After all, the usual suspects like yoghurts and cheese snacks are off the menu when your little one is lactose intolerant or vegan.

Thankfully, there’s an easy new way to ensure even the most sensitive tummies get the nutrition they need during the school day. Enter, GoKids Oat Milk, a delicious dairy-free, plant-based beverage that’s perfect for taking on the go.

Crafted from Australian-grown oats, GoKids Oat Milk is packed with key nutrients for growing bodies. Notably, it’s a fantastic, dairy-free source of calcium. Given that the Australian Nutrition Survey found that over half of Australians over two have an inadequate intake of calcium, it’s the perfect way to ensure you’re looking after the kids’ bone strength and overall health. Plus, it’s a great natural source of fibre, which is crucial for staying regular.

As anyone who has ever enjoyed an oat milk latte can attest, it features a similar, creamy texture to cow’s milk with a less rich flavour profile (in other words — it’s kid-friendly). Available in crowd-pleasing vanilla and chocolate flavours, the GoKids Oat Milk tastes like a sweet treat with every sip.

Perfectly lunchbox-sized at 200ml, the adorable cartons make packing a breeze. They also don’t need to be refrigerated until opened, meaning they’re perfect for taking on school excursions and family road trips. The best part is, they’re cost-efficient, with a pack of 24 retailing for just $43. So, you can, err, milk the most out of your grocery shopping budget amidst the ever-rising cost of living.

GoKids Oat Milk is created by Nature One Dairy, an Aussie-owned company dedicated to producing high-quality milk products for every age group.

As well as milk alternatives, their lineup includes instant milk powder, baby formula and even custard and cream.

You can shop Nature One Dairy’s products, including GoKids Oat Milk, right here.

