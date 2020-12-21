Nicole is reportedly not pleased with her hubby's new co-worker. Getty

“It’s not like he needs the money,” tells our insider. “But he argues it’s crucial to keep up his appearances in Australia to sell albums. And besides, he enjoys nurturing new talent; he says it keeps him feeling inspired”

Keith, 53, who appeared on the first season of The Voice when it was on Nine, “swears on the bible” that nothing will happen between him and Rita, 30 – but it’s not him that Nicole is worried about.

After all, her husband has fallen victim to the charms of his coaching panel co-judges before.

Apparently Keith "swears on the bible" nothing will happen between him and Rita. Getty

“Nicole will never forget how humiliating it was when Jennifer Lopez brazenly flirted with Keith on American Idol – they had some explosive rows about that and friends were worried they might actually break up over that.

“Nicole is very anxious to avoid that kind of embarrassment again. I’ve heard that she’s had her people have a quiet word in The Voice producers’ ears to make sure Keith and Rita are seated at the opposite ends of the judges’ panel. She was Nicole’s last choice on the slate of potential judges purely because of her reputation.”

Next year’s season of the show will be the first time that longtime coach Delta Goodrem will not take a seat in the red chair.

Delta's days in the red chair have come to an end. Channel Nine

Taking to Instagram, the singer revealed her Voice journey had come to an end.

“What a ride we had red chair❤!” she wrote.

“One of the most powerful gifts of my nine year journey on The Voice has been finding my own voice amongst all of it. The heart, the dreams people shared, the exceptional talent and the constant inspiration of being around music - so many magic moments that I am so proud of and I am truly grateful for it all.

“Wishing everyone all the best for a great season ahead. #TeamDelta lives on in my heart and now onto a very exciting new chapter," she added.

