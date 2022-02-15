Harold Bishop may be making a return to Neighbours. Ten

Meanwhile, Jason Donovan (Scott Robinson) is said to have told executives that he will be in Melbourne this April and could potentially make a return to Ramsay street.

The actor apparently wants to be accompanied by pop sensation Kylie Minogue, who played his wife, Charlene, during their time on the show.

Could Scott and Charlene be headed back to Ramsay Street? Ten

After news broke that the beloved show would be pulled off air in the UK, Neighbours fans took to to save Ramsay Street as filming halted Down Under.

The UK axing left the future of the soap in doubt in Australia as well, given that much of its production funding comes from the UK stakeholders.

Over 50,000 devoted viewers have signed a petition entitled "Don't Axe Neighbours" in an attempt to keep the show on British free-to-air television network, Channel 5.

Former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia has weighed in on the show's potential axing. Ten

Speaking about the decision on U.K. radio station Heart Breakfast, another Neighbours alum Natalie Imbruglia, who played Beth Brennan on the soap, described the show's fate as "really sad".

"Who wants live without Neighbours?” she said, before adding she once thought the soap would "go on forever".

"People are petitioning," the Torn singer added. "Here’s hoping they pull it off."