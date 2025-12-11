Sunrise star Dr Keith Suter dies aged 77 as Samantha Armytage pays tribute

Sunrise star Dr Keith Suter has died at the age of 77, with his TV co-stars flocking to pay tribute.

The foreign affairs commentator, who regularly appeared on Channel Seven’s news programs, passed away “peacefully” in hospital this week.

Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington announced the news on Sunrise on Friday, December 12.

“Before we head to the news, we just wanted to pay a quick tribute to a close friend and member of this Sunrise, Dr Keith Suter, who passed away peacefully in hospital this week,” they shared.

Sunrise’s foreign affairs expert Dr Keith Suter has died aged 77. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Keith has been part of the Sunrise and Seven family for so many years, the most brilliant mind, a calm and trusted voice on some of the most complex stories, and a joy to work with behind the scenes as well.

“He helped explain wars, elections and global crisis upon crisis, but he always did it with measure so people felt safe, and this morning our thoughts are with his beautiful family.”

Samantha Armytage, who co-hosted Sunrise from 2013 until 2021, took to Instagram to share her sadness over the news.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Dr Keith Suter overnight. He was a wonderful man,” she wrote.

“He guided us through many of the biggest world issues of our time—with grace and humour. You could talk to him all day, and often during breaking news, we did. RIP Dr Keith.”

Weekend Sunrise will air a special tribute to Keith on Saturday, December 13, to honour his contributions to journalism and international affairs.

He worked for Channel Seven for many years, giving his expert advice on world issues.

Keith was a regular contributor on Channel Seven, while he also held three doctorates and chaired numerous international bodies.

He was a trusted voice on the world’s complex issue, providing expert analysis on global issues and matters of foreign policy.

In addition to serving as Seven’s Foreign Affairs Editor for many years, Keith also appeared on the radio to discuss global news.