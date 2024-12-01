The big names tipped to replace Matt Doran on Weekend Sunrise

Monique Wright will have a new right-hand man when Weekend Sunrise returns next year.

But who that person will be remains up in the air, as Channel Seven is having trouble deciding between four possible candidates to replace the departing Matt Doran.

Several sources within the network tell New Idea that Sam McMillan, Larry Emdur, and James Tobin are being considered for the coveted position.

Reporter Liam Tapper’s name is also in the mix.

James, 44, is an obvious frontrunner, says one source, given he already presents the weather on Weekend Sunrise.

James looking camera-ready. (Photo: MediaMode)

“James has proven himself for many years,” tells the insider.

“He’s charming, funny, and great at live TV.

“This could be a huge opportunity for James – and one that would open a lot of doors.

“He has the respect of all the bosses at Seven and is a much-loved part of the Sunrise family.”

Someone equally as adored by Seven’s top executives is the network’s golden boy, Sam Mac.

Sam Mac could be stepping into Matt’s shoes. (Photo: MediaMode).

The 42-year-old has been Sunrise’s weather presenter since January 2016.

And while being on the road is a great gig, the time might have come for Sam to trade in all the traveling for a job closer to home.

“Sam has two young daughters and a wedding to plan, so there is little doubt he would welcome the convenience of the Weekend Sunrise hosting job,” says the source.

“Sam knows he can’t do the roving weather presenter role forever, not with a young family.

Larry Emdur could be a hot contender for the role. (Photo: Rowa/Backgrid)

He’s also a huge fan of Monique and their chemistry has not gone unnoticed.

“Time will tell who gets the call, but needless to say the race is on.”

As for Matt, he explained on-air that his decision to resign from Weekend Sunrise after five years was not one he’d reached lightly.

Fighting back tears, Matt, 41, told Monique and their viewers he’d spoken with his “beautiful wife” Kendall Bora about it and also had “earnest consultation” with their Italian greyhound, Murphy.

Matt will finish up on December 8. (Photo: Channel Seven).

“This is something I’ve agonised over because … this is one of the best jobs on Earth, but we think it’s right and at the right time – for our little family,” he shared. “While I’m sad … where I am right now is honestly a place of incredible gratitude.”

He added that he’ll miss working with ‘Mon’, who he called his “best friend”.