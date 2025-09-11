One of Australia’s most notorious prison escapees is under the microscope in chilling documentary

Brenden Abbot is Australia’s longest serving prisoner not convicted of murder, with his release still to be determined after 28 years in jail.

Known as the Postcard Bandit, the Western Australian bank robber and prison escapee is one of Australia’s most notorious criminal masterminds.

Now, Binge has commissioned a two-part documentary called The Postcard Bandit, which will examine it all.

“From heists to escapes and the personal lives of those caught in the crossfire, this documentary series is the most unbelievable true crime story brought to life,”Executive Producer and Head of Unscripted, Foxtel Group, Howard Myers-Rifai said.

“Producing a premium true crime series alongside the scripted series, we will give viewers an in-depth account of Abbott’s life and outrageous escapades, insight into the mind of a criminal, as well as the price he paid personally and for the people and loved ones left behind.”

Abbott was detained in the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre in 1995, in Queensland.

Why was Brenden Abbott called The Postcard Bandit?

Abbott’s notoriety began as a teenager when he committed a string of bank robberies in the 1980s.

After he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and convicted of robbery while being armed, he escaped Fremantle Prison in 1989.

How, you may ask?

By crafting and wearing a prison officer’s uniform. Before that, he took six prison officers hostage and assaulted them during a riot.

While he was on the run in the 1990s, he mailed photos of himself to his friends and family. At the time, the photos were also sent to the police, which earned him his infamous nickname.

How did Brenden Abbott get caught?

In 1995, he was caught on the Gold Coast and detained in Queensland’s Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre.

At the time, he was charged with a number of armed robberies in Queensland, from which he obtained more than $5 million.

A year later, he was sentenced to nine years behind bars for an armed robbery that he committed in January 1995, and then sentenced to nine years for an armed robbery he committed in April 1992.

Not only that, he was also sentenced for another robbery he committed in 1993, on Christmas Eve.

Abbott then escaped from the Sir David Longland Correctional Centre in 1997 and was captured six months later in Darwin.

He then returned to Brisbane to serve his time. In 2004, he was granted approval to be transferred to Perth to serve his sentence closer to his family, but the request was declined by Western Australian authorities.

Eleven years later, a parole application was rejected.

He then faced the Brisbane Supreme Court to challenge the decision in his fourth parole application in 2016.

During that same year, he was granted parole in March and then released in April, but was rearrested and transferred to his home state.

Abbott escaped from the Sir David Longland Correctional Centre, which is now the Brisbane Correctional Centre, in 1997.

Where is the Postcard Bandit now?

Abbott is in maximum security at Perth’s Casuarina Prison, and has been since May 2016.

He is now eligible for parole in October 2026.

In July 2025, he launched a challenge against the state’s Supreme Court. His son James Laycock, who Abbott fathered on the run, said it was time for his father to be free.

“Having my father around would be great. Haven’t had it before. So wait to see what happens,” his son said.

Stephen McCallum will produce and direct The PostCard bandit documentary. (Credit: Binge )

Where can I watch The Postcard Bandit documentary?

The documentary will be released in two one-hour parts on Binge in 2026.

The series is being produced by WBITVP Australia, with Stephen McCallum serving as both producer and director. Howard Myers-Rifai and WBITVP Australia’s Johnny Lowry and Tom Rohr are also the executive producers.

“This is one of the most extraordinary and gripping true crime stories in Australian history, and with our unparalleled access, it’s set to be an unforgettable documentary series,” Johnny said.

“We’ll take viewers on a fast-paced journey into Abbott’s life of crime, whilst also exploring the ongoing ramifications on himself and his family.”

Binge also gave the green light to a drama series about him in June.

Titled Run, it will star George Mason, Robyn Malcolm, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Ashleigh Cummings, and will also be released next year.

