Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell have just dropped some very exciting news… the two are embarking on a massive Australian tour in 2025.
The acclaimed performers and married couple will make their way across the country performing the hits of Elton John and George Michael.
Tim and Anthony both took to Instagram to announce the tour, The Songs of Elton and George. “We can’t wait to bring this tour and these incredible songs to you with our band,” Tim wrote.
Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell Australia tour dates
- February 28 | Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston | BUY TICKETS
- March 1 | Costa Hall, Geelong | BUY TICKETS
- March 7 | Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns | BUY TICKETS
- March 8 | Civic Theatre, Townsville | BUY TICKETS
- March 14 | Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo | BUY TICKETS
- March 15 | Wendouree Performing Arts Centre, Ballarat | BUY TICKETS
- March 21 | Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide | BUY TICKETS
- March 22 | Barossa Arts Centre, Barossa Valley | BUY TICKETS
- March 29 | Canberra Theatre, Canberra | BUY TICKETS
- April 4 | West Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Warragul | BUY TICKETS
- April 5 | MyState Bank Arena, Hobart | BUY TICKETS
- April 26 | Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Gippsland | BUY TICKETS
- May 2 | Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra | BUY TICKETS
- May 3 | Sydney Coliseum, Sydney | BUY TICKETS
- May 9 | The Palms At Crown, Melbourne | BUY TICKETS
- May 10 | The Palms At Crown, Melbourne | BUY TICKETS
- May 11 | The Palms At Crown, Melbourne | BUY TICKETS
- May 16 | The Tivoli, Brisbane | BUY TICKETS
- May 17 | Twin Towns, Gold Coast | BUY TICKETS
- May 23 | Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton | BUY TICKETS
- May 24 | Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury | BUY TICKETS
- May 30 | The Pavilion, Sutherland | BUY TICKETS
- May 31 | Civic Theatre, Newcastle | BUY TICKETS
- June 6 | Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah | BUY TICKETS
- June 7 | Astor Theatre, Perth | BUY TICKETS
- June 14 | Events Centre Caloundra, Caloundra (two shows) | BUY TICKETS
- June 27 | The Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton | BUY TICKETS
- June 28 | Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay | BUY TICKETS
When do tickets go on sale for Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell’s 2025 Australia tour?
You can secure tickets to see Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell on their The Songs of Elton and George tour from 10am (local time) on October 16, 2024.
Select shows will go on sale at 1pm (local time): Adelaide Her Majesty’s Theatre, Hobart MyState Bank Arena, Sydney Coliseu, Sutherland Pavilion, and Perth Astor Theatre.
How much are tickets for Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell’s Australian tour?
Tickets for the tour range from $69.90 to $99 depending on the show you attend.