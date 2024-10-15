Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell have just dropped some very exciting news… the two are embarking on a massive Australian tour in 2025.

Advertisement

The acclaimed performers and married couple will make their way across the country performing the hits of Elton John and George Michael.



Tim and Anthony both took to Instagram to announce the tour, The Songs of Elton and George. “We can’t wait to bring this tour and these incredible songs to you with our band,” Tim wrote.

Anthony and Tim are well-known for their incredible stage presence. (Credit: Getty)

Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell Australia tour dates

Anthony and Tim recently wrapped up their Up Close and Unpredictable tour. (Credit: Getty)

When do tickets go on sale for Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell’s 2025 Australia tour?

You can secure tickets to see Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell on their The Songs of Elton and George tour from 10am (local time) on October 16, 2024.



Select shows will go on sale at 1pm (local time): Adelaide Her Majesty’s Theatre, Hobart MyState Bank Arena, Sydney Coliseu, Sutherland Pavilion, and Perth Astor Theatre.

Advertisement

How much are tickets for Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell’s Australian tour?

Tickets for the tour range from $69.90 to $99 depending on the show you attend.