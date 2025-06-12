As stars around the world pay tribute to the iconic late Beach Boy Brian Wilson, band member Al Jardine exclusively tells New Idea of his devastation at losing his lifelong friend.

“I’m still getting over the shock; it wasn’t expected,” Al says from his home in California, hours after learning the sad news.

“I’ll miss Brian so much, in particular his wonderful sense of humour, and that great spirit.”

When Al visited Brian, who passed away aged 82, a week ago, he said: “He seemed to be doing really well, and we were still hopeful he’d be performing with us again in the near future.”

News of the band co-founder’s death came as a great shock to many, with Brian’s children announcing the sad news in an online post on June 12.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father, Brian Wilson, has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now,” they wrote.

“Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realise that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love and mercy.”

The ‘God Only Knows’ hitmaker rose to fame as the frontman of the Beach Boys, where he became the principal songwriter and co-lead vocalist.

Brian (back right) became one of the world’s most influential artists. (Credit: Supplied)

He formed the band in California in 1961 alongside his brothers Dennis and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and Al.

When the old pals last saw one another, Al, 82, says they reminisced about when the band first formed.

“Brian reminded me, ‘It was you who started the band!’” Al says, chuckling at the memory. “It’s true. When we were both junior college students, I bumped into him on campus one day and said, ‘Brian, let’s form a band.’

“We rushed off to the music room and he started playing some songs; that’s how it all started.”

In order to record their first song, Al and Brian nervously approached Al’s mother, Virginia, and asked her to lend them $300 – no small amount back in 1961.

Cautious, Virginia made the boys audition for her.

“We had no musical instruments, we just had to sing for her in the living room – and thankfully, my mother loved it!” Al reminisces.

The money Virginia lent them enabled them to hire equipment and record their first song, ‘Surfin’’.

The group were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. (Credit: Getty)

The Beach Boys quickly became one of the world’s most successful bands, responsible for dozens of hits, including ‘I Get Around’ and ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’.

Their first paid gig was on New Year’s Eve in 1961, at an auditorium in Long Beach, California, where Ike and Tina Turner were also performing. The band made $300, enough to start repaying Virginia.

“I’ll forever be grateful to my mother,” says Al. “She was so proud when we did so well.”

The Beach Boys went on to sell more than 100 million records.

While their harmonious, catchy songs about the Californian surf scene captured the hearts of millions, funnily enough, says Al, only one member of the group – Dennis – knew how to surf.

“It was Dennis’ idea for us to sing about surfing,” Al says.

“So, we had to go and find out where surfers actually surfed! Brian and Mike did the research, then came up with ‘Surfin’ USA’, with all the names of popular surf spots.”

Brian was diagnosed with dementia before he passed away. (Credit: Getty)

Brian’s death sadly means all three Wilson brothers are now deceased – Dennis drowned in 1983, and Carl died of cancer in 1998.

While the band’s great success led to fame and fortune, it was his ability to sing and make music that has given Al the most fulfilment over the years. And he’s got no plans to slow down.

In October, Al is heading to Australia for a national tour with Brian’s acclaimed touring musicians, the Pet Sounds Band. Fans can be sure there will be some Beach Boys classics to be heard!

“We’ll be coming down and sharing the good vibes and celebrating Brian’s brilliant music,” Al says.

“The world needs more sunshine and light. Brian brought us that. There’ll never be another Brian. But the music lives on.”

When can I see Al Jardine tour Australia?

Al Jardine and the Pet Sounds Band tickets go on sale on June 19.

They will tour several Australian cities, including:

October 23 -Hobart (Wrest Point Casino)

October 25 – Adelaide (Thebarton Theatre)

October 28 – Brisbane (QPAC)

October 29 – Melbourne (Hamer Hall)

October 31 – Sydney (Sydney Opera House)

November 2 – Perth (Regal Theatre)

For more information, visit davidroywilliams.com