It’s been 12 years since US metal band Metallica performed in Australia, and now, fans have the chance to see them in concert as they finally return to Aussie shores.

Bringing their M72 World Tour, named after the band’s 2023 album 72 Seasons, to Australia in November 2025, the hard rockers will open the Aussie leg of the tour at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The tour, supported by Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies, marks the first time James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo have performed in Australia since headlining Soundwave Festival in 2013.



The band was booked to tour Australia in 2019, however, they were forced to cancel their shows after frontman Hetfield sought treatment for addiction.

Metallica was formed in 1981 by James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. (Credit: Getty)

Metallica Australia tour dates

Their world tour kicked off in Europe in April 2023. (Credit: Getty)

When do tickets go on sale?

The general sale opens on November 4 from 12pm (local time). However, for loyal fans, there are various pre-sales if you want to get your hands on tickets early.

Legacy Fanclub Presale

October 29 from 9am (for Melbourne and Perth ) and from 11am for Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Fifth Member Fanclub Presale

October 29 from 11am (for Melbourne and Perth) and from 1pm for Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Mastercard Presale

October 30 from 11am (for Melbourne and Perth) and from 1pm for Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Vodafone Presale

October 30 from 11am (for Melbourne and Perth) and from 1pm for Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Live Nation Presale

November 1 from 12pm (for Melbourne and Perth) and 2pm for Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Stadium Presale

November 1 from 12pm (for Melbourne and Perth.) and 2pm for Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Metallica may be the latest big name live act to announce their Australian tour, however, other major names such as Oasis, Paul Kelly and Suzi Quatro are also making their way to Aussie shores.