  •  
NEWS

Crowded House announces huge Australia tour

Hey now, hey now....don't dream it's over.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Loading the player...

Multi-platinum best-selling Australian rock band Crowded House is set to perform six shows across Australia in the latter half of 2024 to promote their new album ‘The Gravity Stairs.’

The tour will kick off in Wellington, New Zealand on November 9th before wrapping up in Brisbane on December 14th.

Lead singer, guitarist, and, founding member of the band Neil Finn said that the band was “so looking forward” to returning to the stage.

“The band will be running hot and we can’t wait to sing with you and elevate your collective spirits,” the 65-year-old said in a statement announcing the news.

crowded-house-neil-finn
Lead singer and guitarist Neil Finn. (Credit: Getty)

When is Crowded House touring Australia?

As part of their Gravity Stairs Tour, Crowded House will perform six shows across the country.

These include:

crowded-house
The current Crowded House lineup. (Credit: Getty)

When do tickets go on sale for the Crowded House 2024 Australia tour?

Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketek (Melbourne, Newcastle, and Brisbane) and Ticketmaster (Perth and Sydney).

There will be a limit of 10 tickets available to purchase per transaction.

crowded-house
The original Crowded House lineup in 1980. (Credit: Getty)

How much are tickets for the Crowded House 2024 Australia tour?

We will update this article with relevant pricing per date when it has been confirmed.

When did Crowded House last tour Australia?

In December 2021, Crowded House confirmed that they would be performing six shows in Australia (including at Bluesfest in Byron Bay) in 2022 to promote their latest album ‘Dreamers are Waiting.’

Notably, this was the first time in 12 years that the band had toured nationally. Currently only two members of the original band – Neill Finn and Nick Seymour – feature in the current lineup.

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house, and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she found herself working as a an Entertainment & Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media where she writes for New Idea, Now to Love, WHO and a whole stack more of your favourite titles. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, lifestyle, streaming, reality tv, sports and more.

Related stories