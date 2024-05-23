Crowded House announces huge Australia tour

Multi-platinum best-selling Australian rock band Crowded House is set to perform six shows across Australia in the latter half of 2024 to promote their new album ‘The Gravity Stairs.’

The tour will kick off in Wellington, New Zealand on November 9th before wrapping up in Brisbane on December 14th.

Lead singer, guitarist, and, founding member of the band Neil Finn said that the band was “so looking forward” to returning to the stage.

“The band will be running hot and we can’t wait to sing with you and elevate your collective spirits,” the 65-year-old said in a statement announcing the news.

When is Crowded House touring Australia?

As part of their Gravity Stairs Tour, Crowded House will perform six shows across the country.

These include:

When do tickets go on sale for the Crowded House 2024 Australia tour?

Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketek (Melbourne, Newcastle, and Brisbane) and Ticketmaster (Perth and Sydney).

There will be a limit of 10 tickets available to purchase per transaction.

May 27, 2024: Artist Vodafone and Mastercard Presales at 11am

May 29, 2024: Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Venue Presales at 11am

May 29, 2024: Ticketek and Spotify Presale at 12pm and 2pm

May 30, 2024: General Sale at 12pm

How much are tickets for the Crowded House 2024 Australia tour?

When did Crowded House last tour Australia?

In December 2021, Crowded House confirmed that they would be performing six shows in Australia (including at Bluesfest in Byron Bay) in 2022 to promote their latest album ‘Dreamers are Waiting.’

Notably, this was the first time in 12 years that the band had toured nationally. Currently only two members of the original band – Neill Finn and Nick Seymour – feature in the current lineup.