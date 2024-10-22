  •  
Advertisement
Home Music

Paul Kelly makes major tour announcement

Plus, an exciting release...
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Getty

Australian music legend Paul Kelly has announced he will soon be heading out on his FIRST-EVER arena tour in 2025!

The To Her Door singer will play across some of the biggest Aussie arenas, making stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne before making his way to New Zealand.

Advertisement

But that’s not all… his exciting tour announcement aligns with the upcoming release of his new album, Fever Longing Still, which you can get your hands on from November 1.

paul kelly
Paul’s upcoming release, Fever Longing Still, will be his 29th album. (Credit: Getty)

Just weeks prior to this news, the first trailer dropped for the film adaptation of the 69-year-old’s legendary Christmas album, How To Make Gravy.

The film, set to premiere on BINGE on December 1, will tell the story of an imprisoned man named Joe, who writes a letter home to his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him.

It’s certainly set to be an interesting film!

Paul Kelly And The Messengers
Paul Kelly and The Messenger disbanded in 1991. (Credit: Getty)
Advertisement

Paul Kelly Australia tour dates

  • August 26 | RAC Arena, Perth | BUY TICKETS
  • August 29 | Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane | BUY TICKETS
  • August 30 | Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney | BUY TICKETS
  • September 2 | MyState Bank Arena, Hobart | BUY TICKETS
  • September 4 | Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide | BUY TICKETS
  • September 6 | Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne | BUY TICKETS

When do tickets go on sale?

The Frontier Member presale opens on October 28 from 3pm local times via frontiertouring.com/paulkelly

The general sale opens on October 30 from 3pm local time via ticketek.com.au

How much are tickets for Paul Kelly’s Australian tour?

 A Reserve tickets will be on sale for $155 and B Reserve for $110, plus booking fees.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement