Australian music legend Paul Kelly has announced he will soon be heading out on his FIRST-EVER arena tour in 2025!



The To Her Door singer will play across some of the biggest Aussie arenas, making stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne before making his way to New Zealand.

Advertisement

But that’s not all… his exciting tour announcement aligns with the upcoming release of his new album, Fever Longing Still, which you can get your hands on from November 1.

Paul’s upcoming release, Fever Longing Still, will be his 29th album. (Credit: Getty)

Just weeks prior to this news, the first trailer dropped for the film adaptation of the 69-year-old’s legendary Christmas album, How To Make Gravy.



The film, set to premiere on BINGE on December 1, will tell the story of an imprisoned man named Joe, who writes a letter home to his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him.



It’s certainly set to be an interesting film!

Paul Kelly and The Messenger disbanded in 1991. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Paul Kelly Australia tour dates

When do tickets go on sale?

The Frontier Member presale opens on October 28 from 3pm local times via frontiertouring.com/paulkelly

The general sale opens on October 30 from 3pm local time via ticketek.com.au

How much are tickets for Paul Kelly’s Australian tour?

A Reserve tickets will be on sale for $155 and B Reserve for $110, plus booking fees.