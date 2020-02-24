RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle NOT as rich as William and Kate - expert claims

What Are The Most Expensive Things On Earth?

First, what makes a thing expensive? There are three qualities that’ll generally bump up the price of any item:

Rarity : How many other people own something like this?

Quality : Does this item have a high level of craftsmanship?

History : What meaning or significant has this item collected over the years?

If said product scores high in all three, then bam, you’ve got yourself something REALLY expensive to buy. Don’t think these qualities only define things like cars or jewellery – while those things can (and do) cost a LOT, there are some really unique expensive items out there that you would’ve never guessed!

So from the smallest gemstone to the most extravagant home, here’s a quick list of the craziest expensive things in the world:

Diamond: Wittelsbach-Graaf diamond – $80 million

This stunning deep blue diamond has a long history. Mined from India and owned by the Empress of Austria in 1673, it’s been handled among royalty and many private collectors over the years before ending up in the collection of Laurence Graff. The stone is now a prized collector’s item that is counted among the ranks of other famous diamonds like the Hope Diamond.

Cellphone: Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond – $48.5 Million

This gold-encrusted phone is coated with platinum and studded with a rare pink diamond in the back. It’s probably the only case that costs more than the phone itself! It belongs to Nita Ambani, wife of the richest man in India.

Car: 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO – $70 million

Only 39 of these cars were ever built, making it a must-have for serious car collectors and enthusiasts everywhere. Each one is proudly guarded by their owners, who include celebrities such as Ralph Lauren and billionaires like Lord Anthony Bamford.

Particle: Antimatter – $62.5 Trillion (per gram)

Antimatter is a particle that can potentially give us unlimited energy – powering anything from rockets to appliances. What makes it so expensive is the manufacturing process, which needs an entire facility to produce even one milligram of it. This costly material is so expensive that no one owns it… at least for now.

Book: The Codex of Leicester – $52.8 million

A work personally penned by Leonardo Da Vinci himself, this linen manuscript includes the great mind’s observations about the natural phenomena of the world. You may have actually seen pages of this book before: it was bought by Bill Gates and some pages were scanned and made into wallpapers and screensavers for Windows 98 Plus!

Chair: Pininfarina's Aresline Xten – $1.5 million

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you were sitting in a luxury car in the middle of your office, this is the chair to sit on. Crafted by the companies that outfit Maseratis and Ferraris, this high-tech chair is made of unique gel and fabrics that can adjust ergonomically to the sitter. Talk about sitting pretty!

RELATED: 'I like being spoilt': Meet the Aussie divorcee who only dates rich people