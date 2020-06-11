Princess Diana's iconic gown reportedly cost £90,000. Getty

After it was revealed the dress she wore for her engagement photo shoot was revealed to be worth £56,000 (AU$102,000), Meghan Markle opted for a simple but stunning gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

The Duchess of Sussex accesorised her look with the Queen Mary bandeau tiara and an intricate veil that featured flora from each of the 53 Commonwealth countries.

Prior to the 2018 wedding, royal expert Katie Nicholl predicted, “I don’t think she's going to want to get royal life off to a start where she's criticised for spending something like £400,000 on a wedding dress.”

Though the exact price of Meghan's dress wasn't released, reports say it cost £100,000 (AU$182,000) making it one of the less expensive royal wedding gowns in recent years.

Reports say Duchess Meghan's simple yet stunning gown cost £100,000. Getty

When Kate Middleton stepped out of the car to marry Prince William at Westminster Abbey, she was every inch the princess bride.

Her gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen featured a satin bodice and delicate lace sleeves and has inspired brides for almost 10 years.

Of the recent modern British royal brides, the Duchess of Cambridge's dress has one of the higher price tags and cost between £250-280,000 (up to AU$514,000). Nothing's too good for the future Queen!

We wish we could spend half a million on a wedding dress! Getty

You may think we've crossed off all of the main royal brides, but one dress takes the cake for the most expensive in years.

Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia married in 2004 before they became the ruling monarchs. The bride wore an off-white silk dress with long sleeves and a high collar, embroidered with gold detailing that was designed by Royal courtier Manuel Pertegaz..

Former journalist Letizia's dress cost an eye-watering $8 million- that's over AU$11 million!

Anyone else keeping an eye out for a handsome Spanish prince?